Katie Hopkins takes parting shot after having her visa revoked

Katie Hopkins takes a parting shot at Australia after having her visa revoked and being deported.

The controversial far right figure caused much controversy after she released a live video from a Sydney COVID hotel. She described coronavirus lockdowns as “the greatest hoax in human history”. She is now fighting back and has claimed that her deportation from Australia was actually a victory.

She has told fans that she will not be ‘silenced’ after she was ousted from Australia and sent back to the UK after she made jokes about breaching quarantine. Hopkins aged 46, is an anti-lockdown campaigner and she took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

‘See you in the morning, my lovelies”, said Hopkins.

‘You may “deport” the Hopkins, but you cannot silence the truth. We will fight to TAKE BACK our freedoms.’

The Instagram post came only hours after she was deported after she joked about breaching the Australian COVID hotel rules.

Australia made sure that Hopkins departed the country and that her ‘critical skills’ visa was revoked by the federal government. According to reports she was also fined 1000 dollars after she answered her hotel room door without a mask and naked, in total violation of quarantine.

Hopkins had been hoping to appear on Celebrity Big Brother in Australia, but Channel 7 dropped her from the show after her antics. Hopkins has claimed that at the hotel she was ‘lying in wait’ to ‘spring [the door] open and frighten the s*** out of them and do it naked with no face mask.’

Karen Andrews, the Home Affairs Minister spoke of Hopkins’ appalling behaviour. ‘I hadn’t heard of her before and I don’t want to hear about her ever again”, Andrews told ABC.

‘I thought it was just shameful, the fact that she was out there boasting about breaching quarantine was just appalling,’

‘It was a slap in the face for all those Australians who are currently in lockdown and it’s just unacceptable behaviour.’

Australia Border Force quickly moved to revoke Hopkins’ Visa. ‘As soon as we found out about her behaviour and the fact that she was out there openly flaunting our quarantine system here, we took pretty strong action as quickly as we possibly could to get that visa cancelled, and to make sure she would be leaving country,’ said Andrews.

