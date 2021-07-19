Danish-flagged ship confined in the port of Alicante by a coronavirus outbreak

A Danish flagged merchant ship has been confined in the port of Alicante due to an outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

The ship arrived from Oran flying a Danish flag and had previously stopped over in Spain’s Tenerife before heading to the port of Alicante. Prior to this Alicante port had not been affected by an outbreak from shipping traffic.

The large merchant ship has been confined by Foreign Health in the port of Alicante after a coronavirus outbreak was detected among 19 members of crew. According to sources from the Government Sub-delegation, one of the crew members has had to be admitted to hospital due to the severity of their symptoms.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The ship was flying a Danish flag and arrived from Oran in Alegria. The ship had made a stopover in Tenerife and is now anchored in Alicante port at quay 13, as reported Las Provincias.

According to reports only one person has had to be transferred to hospital so far, and the remaining 18 crew members are said to be suffering from mild symptoms of Covid.

In other Spanish coronavirus news, Malaga doctors are hoping to vaccinate young people as a priority in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Pedro Navarro, the president of the Malaga College of Doctors, has told the health authorities that the organisation is willing to help and he has proposed that youngsters should be given priority in the ongoing vaccination programme. He hopes that vaccinating youngsters first as a priority now could help prevent the spread of the virus.

Spain are now in the midst of the fifth wave of the pandemic and the doctor launched a message of hope and caution. “We must continue with preventive and epidemiological measures, first and foremost masks and safety distance,” said Navarro.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.