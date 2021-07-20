THANKS to a very generous donation from one supporter, there will be a fun quiz and special raffle to raise funds for ACE charity.

On Saturday July 31, those who care about abandoned cats and dogs and want to enjoy an enjoyable afternoon are invited to Bar Tuta in the Urb. Jardin Botanico, La Cala de Mijas from 3pm to help raise funds for the ACE charity.

For an entrance fee of just €5 you can enjoy an afternoon of Rock ‘N Roll Bingo hosted by John Sharples, buy tickets for a raffle and bid for an inflatable spa kindly donated by Favells which sells at €499.

As the day goes on, you can also enjoy a drink or two and possibly order some food.

Table reservations are strongly advised by calling Bar Tuta on 951 515 699 and if you have any spare cat or dog food feel free to take it along, as the ACE residents are always hungry!