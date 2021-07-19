Man arrested after serious assault at a pub in Almeria

A man has been arrested after a serious assault took place at a pub in Almeria which left one man needing surgery after being wounded in his neck.

A man has been arrested in Almeria’s Benahadux and he is accused of attacking a young man at a pub. The Guardia civil have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the shocking attack which took place in a Benahadux pub on Sunday, July 18 at around 22.30 pm in the evening. The man was seriously injured in his neck and his attacker used a sharp object which could possibly have been a broken bottle.

The shocking attack took place late on Sunday according to a spokesman for the police headquarters, as reported Europa Press. The attack is thought to have taken place after a brawl broke out outside the pub.

Emergency services were alerted to the fight and the fact that a person had received a wound in the neck and was bleeding. Officers rushed to the scene of the incident.

First the victim of the attack was taken to a local health centre by his friends as he had received a cut “near the jugular vein”. But, due to the seriousness of his injury he was quickly transferred to the University Hospital of Torrecardenas.

The man has now undergone surgery but his prognosis is uncertain.

According to Europa Press their source has said that the alleged perpetrator is believed to have used a glass or a broken bottle during the attack. The man has been arrested and will brought before the courts.

