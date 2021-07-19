Walk-in vaccinations announced in Almeria’s Poniente health district

A series of six walk-in vaccination sessions have been announced in Almeria’s Poniente health district.

The Regional Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Regional Government in Almeria have announced there will be a series of six walk-in vaccination sessions for residents of the Poniente Health District.

The series of sessions will take place across the region and will be available for those between 40 and 69 years of age who have not yet received any dose of a vaccine. It is hoped that the sessions will speed up the vaccinations in Almeria and fight the potentially deadly coronavirus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Poniente Health District are set to administer 1,200 Janssen vaccines. Appointments will not be necessary and all that is needed is a health card or a national identity card for people in the appropriate age range and living in the correct area. The walk-in sessions will be held between 3pm and 7pm.

As reported El Diario de Almeria, the first session will take place today Monday, July 19 at the Pabellon de Deportes of El Ejido. Tuesday’s session will take place at La Azucarera in Adra. On Wednesday people will be able to be vaccinated at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Berja and at the Pabellon de deportes in Vicar. The final sessions will take place on Thursday in Roquetas de Mar at the Pabellon de deportes and Las Norias in the Centro de Usos Multiples.

The walk-in vaccination sessions will be open to users of the basic areas of Distrito Sanitario Poniente, located in Roquetas de Mar, El Ejido, Adra, Vicar, Berja and Laujar de Andarax. This is not the first time that walk-in sessions have been organised.

“It is important to focus on the younger population. The virus is still present and the average age of those positive in the Poniente District is around 30 years old”, said Enriqueta Quesada, manager of the Poniente de Almeria Health District.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.