Lorraine viewers fuming over Brit stuck in a Mallorca hotel

Lorraine viewers have been left fuming after Ranvir Singh interviews a Brit holidaymaker stuck in a Mallorca hotel.

Gabriella Fernandez flew out to Spain’s Mallorca when it was on the UK’s green list. She had been expecting to fly home on July 11 but her friend Georgia tested positive for the coronavirus. Now the duo has to stay and self-isolate at the hotel.

Lorraine viewers were left fuming after host Ranvir Singh interviewed the woman stuck in Mallorca on Monday morning. Ranvir made sure to point out to viewers that Gabriella had headed off to the Spanish island when it was on the green list, and that now they would also have to self-isolate when they return to the UK, as Mallorca been added to the amber list.

Gabriella and her friend have not been enjoying their Covid hotel stay. “The food’s been horrific. I’m so hungry and so is Giorgia, we’re just absolutely starving”, said Gabriella.

The pair have also been left slightly uncertain over whether they would need to pay to stay in hotel for their extended stay. “We don’t have to pay for it, as far as we know”, said Gabriella.

“It’s just horrendous. The amount of tears me and Giorgia have had, like hysterically crying, even to the point where we can’t speak to each other because we don’t want to see each other upset.”

She added: “We knew what we were getting ourselves into, we’re not here for sympathy, it’s more just a pre-warning for everyone. But it’s going to have a massive impact.”

At this point during the interview a cleaner tried to enter Gabriella’s room, something which many viewers have queried on Twitter.

Lorraine viewers were quick to take to Twitter and weigh in on the matter. “She was dropped in it. Complaining all over sm yesterday about dirty room then admits has daily cleaner. You couldn’t make it up. ….or could you. #lorraine,” tweeted one person.

Another tweet said: “Told to SELF isolate, yet had a cleaner every day. Oh the irony is lost on these folk #Lorraine.”

Another viewer commented on the choice to head on holiday during the pandemic. “So people are still losing their jobs and homes in the UK because of Covid yet they talk to some girl who gets stuck in a hotel for 11days because she made the choice to go on holiday during a pandemic! Get a grip and start talking to those really in a bad place! #lorraine” tweeted the viewer.

