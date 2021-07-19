Alicante invests one million euros in eagerly awaited football pitch renovation plan

The Alicante council are set to invest one million euros in an eagerly awaited football pitch renovation plan.

The council have announced their ambitious plans to both modernise and improve Alicante’s sports facilities. They will be investing over 1 million euros, and the money will be used to renovate and refurbish six municipal 11 and seven aside football pitches. The football pitches are located in the San Blas, Florida Babel and Juan XXIII sports centres. The council also aims to spruce up facilities at the Tombola sports centre too.

The work for the Tombola sports centre will include building improvements such as work on the changing rooms and increasing the energy efficiency of the centre.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Department of Infrastructures along with the Department of sports are taking the projects to the Governing Board for approval.

It is expected that the work on the football pitches will take around two months to complete. “Replacing the artificial turf paving on 27,327 square metres of three new football pitches in the city’s neighbourhood sports complexes is a highly demanded and long-awaited project by the football clubs, especially at grassroots level, with which we are improving and modernising important facilities that have many users on a daily basis”, said the councillors for Infrastructure and Sports.

The work will also include changing the goals, the nets and improving some of the surrounding areas in addition to renewing the football fields.

Jose Ramon Gonzalez and Jose Luis Berenguer from the Alicante Town Council are responsible for the project and they believe that this is an important investment. The investment is part of a global plan similar to the modernisation work carried out last year on the football pitches located in the Albufereta sports centre, ‘Luis Gomez’ in Virgen del Remedio and ‘Juan Antonio Samaranch’ in Gran Via Sur.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.