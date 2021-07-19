Blue zones set to stay in Cruz de Humilladero in Malaga

The Blue parking zones are set to stay in Cruz de Humilladero in Malaga, after the initial trial period of six months has been completed.

The blue parking zones in the area near the La Union neighbourhood in Malaga’s Cruz de Humilladero district are set to stay and will come into operation fully on August 1. This will be after the six-month trial period has been successfully completed.

The councillor for Mobility, Jose del Rio, and the councillor for the Cruz de Humilladero District, Teresa Porras announced on Monday, July 19, that the blue parking was set to stay.

“An upward trend in the use of regulated parking has been observed during the six months in which the usage indicators have been evaluated,” said Porras.

During the trial period a “neighbourhood consensus has been sought through the holding of various meetings between the heads of the Mobility Department, Smassa and the district of Cruz de Humilladero and the neighbourhood associations and traders in the area”, added the counsellor.

According to the City Council in Malaga four meetings have been held since September 2020. The meetings have been attended by “members of the neighbourhood associations Cooperation, OSAH, the two associations of traders in the neighbourhood (Association of Traders and Self-Employed of La Union Cruz de Humilladero and Association of Traders and Self-Employed Cruz de Humilladero) and the Citizens’ Platform La Union”.

The parking zones have a total of 241 spaces which are regulated and spread throughout the neighbourhood.

As reported Malaga Hoy, Del Rio confirmed that during the six-month trial phase over 65,000 operations were carried out using the Smassa app, and at parking metres in the area.

