Bilbao BBK Festival confirms Pet Shop Boys, The Killers and Supergrass in a stunning 2022 line up.

In what is set to be a stunning event, a series of ‘retro’ artists and bands have been lined up to appear at the Bilbao BBK Festival in Spain. This will be one of the biggest events for music lovers in 2022 and the line-up is already being organised and tickets are set to go on sale soon.

The line-up will include Placebo, The Killers and Supergrass and Pet Shop Boys, and other artists will be announced closer to the time. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the event in 2020 and 2021 was sadly cancelled. The event for next year looks set to be stunning and tickets are expected to go on sale in a few weeks. The event is said to be worth waiting for.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The main performers have already been announced nearly a year in advance to get fans excited and start selling tickets. This is something that happens with most major concerts.

The 2022 event will take place in Spain’s Basque Country and will run from Thursday, July 7 until Saturday, July 9. This will give event goers three days of back-to-back music and the event will even have a camping ground so everyone can make the most of the concerts.

The event will include a line-up of national and international artists and some of the artists that are set to appear include Bomba Estéreo, BICEP Live, Caribou and Slowthai.

The event organisers took to Twitter. “We are continuing to negotiate with all the others and there will be new and major additions”, said the organisers.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.