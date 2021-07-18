Comedian Tom O’Connor dies aged 81

Sadly, comedian Tom O’Connor has died aged 81. He was well known for TV shows such as Gambit and Name That Tune.

O’Connor was an actor and TV presenter and sadly it was confirmed on Sunday, July 18 that he had died. O’Connor was born in 1939 in Bootle, Lancs. Later on he moved to Twickenham in west London as he headed to University. He worked at Bootle’s St Joan of Arc School as both a maths and music teacher and spent his evenings working as a comedian in working men’s clubs.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to pay tribute to O’Connor.

“Comedian, TV game show host, Liverpool legend & a very funny man”, said Morgan.

“Sad news.

“Thanks for all the laughs, Tom.”

O’Connor finally got his big break on TV as he appeared on The Comedians. The show allowed comedians who had been working the club circuit to appear on the show, and show off what they could really do.

During the 1970s and 1980s O’Connor became truly popular on British TV. He hosted iconic shows that many remember such as the Tom O’Connor Show, Gambit, Crosswits and Name that Tune. O’Connor had many fans and hit a peak audience of 12 million viewers during his lunchtime show The Tom O’Connor Road Show.

The comedian was multitalented and made his acting debut in BBC series Doctors in 2000. He appeared as a Catholic priest named Father Tom. He also appeared on and even won Celebrity Come Dine With Me in 2010.

He was also an author and in 2008 he published his book ‘I Remember: the Collected Thoughts of Tom O’Connor’.

