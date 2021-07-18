Prince William ‘privately comforting’ England players targeted with racist abuse

Prince William has been ‘privately comforting’ England players after the Euro 2020 final. Shockingly Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were targeted with racist abuse online after the final.

After the Euro 2020 final the Duke of Cambridge headed to the Wembley changing room to talk to the England team and offer his commiserations. Since then he has been in contact with Saka, Rashford and Sancho too.

Prince William who is president of the FA recently tweeted to show his disgust at the abuse the players had suffered from. “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match”, tweeted William.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W.”

Prince William had been watching the match with Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and their young son George.  According to a source speaking to The Mail on Sunday, William has been looking for ways that the Football Association can tackle racism in social media.


According to their source at the Palace, William’s “focus has been on supporting the players’ and there had been ‘private conversations.'”

Saka has called on social media platforms to fight back against racism. “I don’t want any child or adult to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received”, said Saka.

“I knew instantly the kind of hate I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.”


