Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak ‘pinged’ but miss self-isolation with ‘pilot’ scheme

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been ‘pinged’ after Javid caught the potentially deadly coronavirus, but they will miss self-isolation due to a new ‘pilot’ scheme.

The pair are said to be “participating in a daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.”

The Health Secretary, Sajid Javid confirmed late on Saturday night that his initial positive rapid lateral flow test for the coronavirus has now been confirmed with a PCR test. This had left officials wondering who would be pinged after having been in close contact with him over the previous days.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace, but according to a number 10 spokesperson they will not have to self-isolate at home.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid.

“They will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.

“They will be conducting only essential government business during this period” said a spokesperson for No.10.

Only a few select organisations are included in the pilot but this includes Downing Street along with Heathrow and Border Force, and Network Rail.

The Adam Smith Institute, an economic think tank, predicts that next week over 2 million Brits could end up self-isolating.

“Many people are deleting the app because they know it is too sensitive”, said Deputy director Matthew Kilcoyne:

“This is a very rational move when so many are vaccinated and there are effective treatments to protect the vulnerable.

“One-third of people will face financial hardship if they are forced to isolate. They must balance a very real risk of lost income against a very low potential risk from the virus.

“This is a worst-of-all-worlds nightmare that could cripple the economy.

“Orders are going unfulfilled due to staff shortages, forcing people and business to borrow more money in an uncertain climate. The app is a short-sighted false economy, right when we need it least.”

