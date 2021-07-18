Malaga closes the week with almost 80,000 more people fully vaccinated than the previous week.

The Malaga province is making excellent progress with the vaccination programme against the potentially deadly coronavirus. This week the number of vaccinations given has dropped slightly compared to the previous week though. During the last week 79,806 more citizens have been fully vaccinated. The previous week over 95,000 people in Malaga became fully inoculated against the virus.

According to data on Sunday from the Junta de Andalucia, in Malaga there are a staggering 831,242 residents who have been fully vaccinated. This means that they have received two doses of one of the vaccines or a single dose of the Jansen vaccine.

Only a week ago this number came in at 751,436 people in Malaga. According to La Opinion de Malaga in total a stunning 1,763,029 doses of the various vaccines have been given.

According to data provided by the Andalucian authorities, in Malaga there are nearly 1 million people who have been vaccinated with at least a single dose and in Andalucia over 5 million people have received a single dose.

The vaccination program is progressing well and in Andalucia nearly 60 per cent of the population over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated.

In other Malaga news, Malaga 112 has coordinated nearly 69,000 incidents so far this year.

Official figures released on Saturday show that the Malaga coordination centre handled a staggering 19.4 per cent of Andalucia’s emergency calls. The number of emergencies reported in Andalucia so far this year was over 350,000 incidents.

Emergencies 122 Andalucia is an excellent service that is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. They offer a multilingual service which deals with incidents such as health emergencies, fires, rescues, public safety and civil protection issues. The service offers a range of languages to ensure that everyone can be helped when the need arises.

