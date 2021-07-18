Tragic head on crash kills two young children in Spain’s Girona. A driver has been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra and charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

Tragically two minors aged 13 and only four years old have died in head-on crash in Girona’s Vidreres. The minivan driver who is related to one of the victims has tested negative for alcohol and drugs and has been arrested by the Mossos.

The accident occurred on the C-63 which connects Vidreres with Lloret de Mar. Three people have also been seriously injured during the crash which occurred on Saturday, July, 17.

The tragic accident happened when a car and a minivan had a head-on crash. Four people had been travelling in the car while six were in the minivan. The accident occurred at kilometre point 6 of the C-63, near Vidreres.

It is believed that the minivan driver who has been arrested on two counts of reckless homicide could have been drowsy or distracted at the time of the accident. The driver wandered into oncoming traffic. He was arrested about two hours after the incident, as reported El Periodico.

The 42-year-old driver is said to be from Morocco and have German nationality. After the incident he was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. He has been given a drug test and a breathalyser test. Both of these were found to be negative.

The arrested driver is said to be related to the four-year-old boy who died in the accident. The car that the minivan crashed into had been travelling from Sant Adria de Besos. The 13-year-old girl who died in the car is said to be the daughter of the car’s driver.

According to the director general of the Mossos, Pere Ferrer, the most likely cause of the event was that the minivan driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

