Malaga 112 coordinates nearly 69,000 incidents so far this year.

Official figures released on Saturday show that the Malaga coordination centre handled a staggering 19.4 per cent of Andalucia’s emergency calls. The number of emergencies reported in Andalucia so far this year was over 350,000 incidents.

Emergencies 122 Andalucia is an excellent service that is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. They offer a multilingual service which deals with incidents such as health emergencies, fires, rescues, public safety and civil protection issues. The service offers a range of languages to ensure that everyone can be helped when the need arises.

The service is multilingual and officers English, French, German and Arabic along with the Spanish-language of course. They hope to offer help to anyone who needs it regardless of their language or where they come from.

The majority of the calls received in Malaga were due to health-related issues. According to 20 minutes, over half of the calls received by Malaga 112 were health-related. They also handled over 15,000 public safety incidents and nearly 5000 traffic incidents. It also handled nearly 4000 traffic accidents and heading on for 2000 calls to help with animals.

The highest number of calls received by the Malaga call centre was in June. This coincided with coronavirus restrictions being made more flexible and people beginning to see life return to normal. They handled 18 per cent more calls in June 2021 than they did in June 2020.

Malaga 112 see nearly 400 incidents reported each day and their busiest times are between 19.00 and 20.00 and between 21.00 and 22.00 hours when the number of calls requesting assistance peaks.

