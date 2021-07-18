Far-right commentator Katie Hopkins dumped by Seven and Big Brother VIP

British far-right commentator Katie Hopkins dumped by Seven, which means she will no longer be member of the Big Brother VIP cast.

Hopkins aged 46, has been dumped from Seven’s Big Brother VIP, and it will not be long before she leaves Australia after having breached her contract, according to Guardian Australia.

The controversial far right figure had released a live video from what appeared to be a Sydney hotel room. The videos appeared on Saturday morning and Hopkins spoke of coronavirus lockdowns and even planned to breach quarantine rules. She described coronavirus lockdowns as “the greatest hoax in human history”.

Karen Andrews, the home affairs minister, ordered an urgent review to see if Hopkins had violated her visa conditions.

According to Guardian Australia though her contract has been terminated so the review will probably not be needed. The contract required her to comply with visa conditions and not bring the network into disrepute.

The network said: “Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia confirm that Katie Hopkins is not part of Big Brother VIP,”

“Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine.”

Hopkins previously caused much controversy and was permanently suspended from Twitter. Before her suspension she had amassed some 1.1 million followers but had used the Twitter platform in a way which violated their “hateful conduct” policy.

Hopkins previously made comments about dementia patients taking up hospital beds and she made several shocking comments on migrants too.

Australian Border Force were asked to review Hopkins’ case by Andrews.

“It is despicable that anyone would behave in such a way that puts our health officials and community at risk,” said Andrews.

“Yesterday I directed Australian Border Force to immediately consider the facts of this matter and urgently review whether this individual is complying with the requirements of her visa.

“Border Force have been responding to that overnight, and continue to do so today.”

