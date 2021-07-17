Three jailed after last Thursday’s shooting in Sevilla’s Los Palacios

THREE jailed by a judge in Utrera after the shooting incident that occurred in the Los Palacios neighbourhood of Sevilla last Thursday



A judge in the Sevillian municipality of Utrera has today, Saturday 17, sentenced three people to jail for their part in the shooting incident that took place last Thursday 15, in Los Palacios, during which two people were injured, one of them seriously.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA), eight individuals had been detained by the Guardia Civil following the incident, with six of them placed at the disposal of Utrera’s Court No1 for sentencing.

Three of the detainees were sent to prison by the judge, with no bail conditions, while the other three were released after surrendering their passports, under instructions not to leave Spanish soil, with the obligation of appearing before the court on the 1st and 15th of each month.

Crimes of the illegal possession of weapons, as well as crimes against public health are still being investigated by the court, with two other detainees not being brought to justice yet because they have been admitted to centres.

The incident occurred at around 8.00pm last Thursday 15, on Calle de Trajano, in the town of Los Palacios, where, according to the Guardia Civil, several people clashed using various types of firearms, and as a result of the shooting, two people were injured, one of them seriously, when he was hit in the head.

Subsequent investigations by Guardia Civil officers resulted in the eight individuals being arrested, reportedly including Spanish, Colombian, and Portuguese males, with two of them being the shooting victims, now with three jailed, officers continue their investigation into the motive that triggered this conflict, but they have stated that 10kg of marijuana was recovered at the scene of the shooting, so it is possibly linked to a drugs transaction going wrong.

During the course of their investigation, officers found a revolver, a pistol, and two shotguns, along with the drugs, and two vehicles have been seized, with police saying more arrests are not being ruled out, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

