Police investigating shooting incident in Sevilla’s Los Palacios

POLICE are investigating an incident where a man was shot in the forehead in Sevilla’s Los Palacios neighbourhood



One person was left injured with a gunshot wound this afternoon, Thursday 15, after a shooting incident that occurred in the Sevillian municipality of Los Palacios, when a man was approached by two individuals who opened fire on him and then fled the scene on foot, according to eyewitness statements given to the authorities.

The shooting took place in the late afternoon, at around 8.30pm, in the Rodriguez de la Fuente park area of ​​Los Palacios, where, according to Guardia Civil sources, two men opened fire on a third with firearms, with the victim being shot in the forehead.

Immediately after firing the shots, the two individuals fled the scene on foot, heading in the direction of the Las Nieves neighborhood, as confirmed by eyewitnesses to the events.

A spokesperson for 112 Emergency service said they had received calls from witnesses reporting the shooting incident, with several patrols of the Guardia Civil immediately being alerted, and mobilised from their barracks to the location, where the officers discovered the victim lying on the pavement, with a gunshot wound on his forehead, but he was still conscious.

The injured man was treated for his injury by medics who had also been deployed to the scene, with a spokesman reporting that the man is out of danger, and will recover from the gunshot wound.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have launched an investigation to determine the motive that triggered the shooting incident, and have proceeded to arrest the alleged perpetrators of the shots, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

