Professor Chris Whitty, the British government’s Chief Medical Officer, warned on Thursday evening (July 15), that with cases of coronavirus rising once again across the country, England could end up being plunged into lockdown again.

Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Science Museum he pointed out that hospitals are again facing the possibility of having to cope with large numbers of infected, and that data shows that since Euro 2020, cases among young males has spiralled compared to those in females.

My Whitty said, “I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast. We are not by any means out of the woods yet on this, we are in much better shape due to the vaccine programme, and drugs and a variety of other things”,

He continued, “But this has got a long way to run in the UK, and it’s got even further to run globally”, claiming that the key when the announcement is made on July 19 is really “to take things incredibly slowly”, and that everybody should continue to take the proper precautions with the virus.

“If you look over what people have done, and in fact, if you look at what people intend to do now, people have been incredibly good at saying, ‘I may be a relatively low risk, but people around me are at high risk, and I’m going to modify my behaviours'”, he added.

Referring to the anti-vaxx and anti-lockdown movements, My Whitty said, the public should not be ‘mesmerised’ by them, “Although people who think this is not a big problem, and make a lot of noise, and get on quite a lot of news channels, actually they are a very, very small minority of the population”.

Public Health England data on Thursday 15 showed that a figure of 10,267 more young men than women had become infected in the last two weeks, and that since the start of Euro 2020, when cases were roughly equal between males and females, since England’s match with Croatia on June 13, cases started to soar among young males.

Scientists and experts have already laid the blame for the increase in infections firmly at the feet of the football, with large numbers crowded into pubs to watch the matches, and even larger numbers packed into Wembley Stadium, and have claimed that once Scotland bowed out of Euro 2020 early on, cases dropped significantly, and are now speculating that numbers could fall now that the tournament is over with, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

