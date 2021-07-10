More than 2,500 cases detected in Europe related to Euro 2020

MORE than 2,500 cases have been detected in Europe which are directly related to the Euro 2020 championship. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) registered this week more than 2,500 coronavirus infections directly related to the European Football Championship.

In its weekly report, the European health authority counted for the first time 18 cases of Covid-19 in Germany in relation to the European tournament, whose final is held this Sunday, July 11, between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium. The Allianz Arena in Munich hosted a total of four matches. From the beginning of the Eurocup and until July 8, the body counted a total of 2,535 cases of COVID-19 linked to the competition, as reported by 20 Minutos.

According to the report, in countries where massive concentrations occur, such as during the European Championship, and where prevention measures are insufficient, the risk of transmission of the virus and its variants is expected to increase. Scotland continues to be the most affected region, with 1,991 cases related to the European championship, although the number has not increased compared to the previous week. The Scottish national team played their group stage matches in Glasgow and at Wembley Stadium in London. In the UK, the Delta variant of the virus, considered more contagious, is spreading rapidly. There has also been an increase to a total of 481 infections in Finland.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin recently rejected criticism of the Eurocup made by health experts. “The teams are behaving in a very professional way,” Ceferin told the BBC. “We are also very strict in stadiums and when I hear politicians say that people have been infected at matches, without any proof, I am a little disappointed,” he said.