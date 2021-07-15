Lego flagship store to open in Spain’s Barcelona

The Lego group are set to open their first flagship store in Spain. The store is set to open towards the end of 2021 and will be located in Barcelona.

The Danish multinational firm announced that the new store will be opening hopefully before the Christmas campaign begins. This new store confirms the Lego commitment to Spain where they already have six certified shops. The shops are located in Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza and Seville.

The Lego flagship store will be located at Barcelona’s 9 Paseo de Gracia. Visitors will be treated to an impressive experience including an interactive discovery tree. The tree will be constructed from nearly 1 million Lego pieces. The tree is meant to express the Lego groups commitment to the environment along with their commitment to inclusivity. The store will also feature Barcelona’s iconic landscapes in Lego form and apparently these will be in the form of life-size Lego models.

The store will have multiple local features to celebrate Barcelona and the shop will be designed to include city emblems including iconic architecture.

“Barcelona is one of the cities in the world that most fits the LEGO universe. The colour you see when you walk through it, the creativity it exudes and its passion for architecture and artistic techniques such as mosaics are very reminiscent of the LEGO Play System and our brand values”, said Fernando Nasuti-Wood, senior marketing director of LEGO France-Iberia.

Eager Lego enthusiasts will have to wait until the end of the year though for the new store to open.

