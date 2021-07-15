Lego flagship store to open in Spain’s Barcelona

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Lego flagship store to open in Spain’s Barcelona
Lego flagship store to open in Spain’s Barcelona Credit: Pixabay

The Lego group are set to open their first flagship store in Spain. The store is set to open towards the end of 2021 and will be located in Barcelona.

The Danish multinational firm announced that the new store will be opening hopefully before the Christmas campaign begins. This new store confirms the Lego commitment to Spain where they already have six certified shops. The shops are located in Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza and Seville.

The Lego flagship store will be located at Barcelona’s 9 Paseo de Gracia. Visitors will be treated to an impressive experience including an interactive discovery tree. The tree will be constructed from nearly 1 million Lego pieces. The tree is meant to express the Lego groups commitment to the environment along with their commitment to inclusivity. The store will also feature Barcelona’s iconic landscapes in Lego form and apparently these will be in the form of life-size Lego models.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The store will have multiple local features to celebrate Barcelona and the shop will be designed to include city emblems including iconic architecture.

“Barcelona is one of the cities in the world that most fits the LEGO universe. The colour you see when you walk through it, the creativity it exudes and its passion for architecture and artistic techniques such as mosaics are very reminiscent of the LEGO Play System and our brand values”, said Fernando Nasuti-Wood, senior marketing director of LEGO France-Iberia.

Eager Lego enthusiasts will have to wait until the end of the year though for the new store to open.


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here