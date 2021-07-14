Torremolinos moves to electric vehicles

Torremolinos Council moves to electric vehicles for municipal company Aselimsa.

The council plans to replace the other vehicles in use over the next few months with the aim of creating savings and reducing emissions.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Jose Ortiz, and the Councillor for General Services for Citizens, Antonio Navarro presented the new fleet on Wednesday, July 14, that the municipal company Aselimsa will be using. They have two new electric vehicles that will replace their existing vehicles. This is the first step in the councils bid to eventually replace all the vehicles used by the council.

“The main feature of this renewal is that they are electric vehicles with sufficient autonomy to perform daily services. The idea is to be able to renew and replace our fleet in the near future in order to reduce emissions, contribute more to the environment and promote savings within the institution,” said Ortiz.

Aselimsa is the first company in the list to have their vehicles replaced for more environmentally friendly electric models. The next company that will benefit from the project is Litosa. According to the mayor over the next few months all the vehicles linked to the town hall will be replaced. This includes those used by the local police too.

“We are carrying out important maintenance work every day because they already have many kilometres on them and the cost to the environment is very high. We want to reduce emissions from City Hall vehicles as much as possible,” said Ortiz.

The project will you make use of European funds that are expected to arrive soon and the council’s own resources.

