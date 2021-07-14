Tragedy as woman dies after being rescued from the sea in Alicante

Tragedy as woman dies after being rescued from the sea at Alicante’s La Vila Joiosa beach.

The emergency services were alerted in Alicante at around 6 pm on Tuesday, July 13, that a woman had been found unconscious. The unconscious woman had been pulled from the sea and onto the beach at Alicante’s La Vila Joisosa. The emergency call came into CICU who quickly mobilised a SAMU ambulance.

The unconscious woman had been pulled from the sea and showed signs of drowning. Lifeguards rushed to her aid where they performed basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation and attempted to revive her. As soon as the SAMU medical team arrived on the beach they took over. The SAMU medical team tried to resuscitate the woman with advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other resuscitation techniques. Sadly though the woman did not respond to treatment.

It has been confirmed that the woman tragically died. At this moment in time her age is not known and no further details have been released. According to the CICU, an autopsy will be carried out to reveal how she died, as reported 20 minutes.

In other tragic Spanish beach news, sadly the body of a young woman has been discovered floating in the sea of Spain’s Barcelona near the town of El Masnou.

A naval unit of the Maritime rescue section of the Guardia Civil have been able to locate the young woman’s body. She was discovered floating in the sea near Barcelona’s El Masnou and was wearing a swimming costume when she was found.

The Armed Forces reported that the Provincial Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil were alerted to a body in the water. They quickly sent a naval unit out to recover the body. A boat from the Red Cross also went to search for the body with the naval unit.

