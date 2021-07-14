Spain exceeds 4 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday was notified by the autonomous communities that a further 43,960 new cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus have been detected. On Tuesday in the previous 24 hours a shocking 13,393 cases were diagnosed. These figures are increasing and are considerably higher than those reported only a week ago. One week ago 14,137 cases were reported.

The vaccination programme in Spain is progressing well but cases of the virus continue to rise. Since the start of the pandemic the total number of infections in Spain is a staggering 4,015,084, according to official statistics. Monday’s cumulative incidence rate for the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants was under 400 and this is now grown to 436.75 on Tuesday, as reported Cinco Dias.

Sadly, on Tuesday, 13 new deaths were reported, but the week before this, 18 deaths were reported. Since the pandemic began in Spain it is believed that over 80,000 people who had a positive diagnostic test for the virus have died.

In UK COVID news, Scientists have warned that Covid deaths are likely to rise to 200 a day this summer.

Scientists modelling the coronavirus pandemic predict that cases will peak but not before mid-August. Sadly, scientists are predicting that in mid-August between 1,000 and 2,000 people could be admitted to hospital each day. They also believe that a staggering 100 to 200 people could die each day in the UK due to the pandemic.

Prime minister Boris Johnson’s move to press ahead with freedom day plans has been criticised. “It’s irresponsible – and frankly perilous – that the government has decided to press ahead with plans to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on July 19,” said the BMA council chair, Dr Chaand Nagpaul.

