Chris Eubank’s son died from massive heart attack says his widow

Chris Eubank’s son died from massive heart attack in Dubai, says his widow.

Sebastian Eubank tragically died only days before his 30th birthday. He was the son of boxing legend Chris Eubank and sadly he died after suffering a massive heart attack in the sea while he was watching the sunset in Dubai.

Sebastian’s wife Salma Abdelati has said that her husband had suffered from a “pre-existing heart condition” that he had been unaware of. Sebastian died shortly after becoming a father and his wife believes that even if he had not been in the water, that no one could have saved him. Before his death he been able to spend a few short, but happy weeks with Raheem, his young son.

“Dubai police and the coroner have confirmed that after a full post-mortem Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack whilst in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water”, said Salma Abdelati.

“There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.

“While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim.

“He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.

Salma added that: “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Dubai coroner for conducting a swift and thorough investigation and to Dubai police and in particular the victim support department for their help and support at this difficult time.”

Chris Eubank has been left devastated by his son’s death, and paid tribute to his young son.

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son. My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday”, said Eubank.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.”

