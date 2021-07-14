Danielle Lloyd tells Katie Price to ‘get therapy’ after latest surgery that left Katie looking like “a monster out of a horror movie’.

Ex-Page three model Danielle Lloyd, aged 37, has advised Katie to ‘get therapy’ despite the fact that she has had almost as much surgery as Katie. Danielle has had a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and even several boob jobs. But she claims that Katie has gone even further and has beaten her list of surgeries.

Katie headed off to Turkey when it was on the UK travel red list, which caused much controversy. Katie returned from Turkey after surgery and is recovering well but at one point she thought she looked like “a monster out of a horror movie’.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When Katie and Peter Andre got married Danielle was one of her bridesmaids. Speaking to the Mirror Danielle said: “I was shocked.

“We have both been in positions where we’ve said we won’t have more done, but then we do.

“I don’t know why that is – we’re both mad!

“Maybe it’s also because we’ve done modelling and our looks are important to us…”

“I keep myself in check with therapy and I feel happy.

“Katie says she’s not addicted but if she starts to feel like she is, I’d recommend therapy.”

Katie claims that heading off to Turkey was actually for work. She told Good Morning Britain hosts Alastair Campbell and Kate Garraway that: “I’m working, doing my YouTube.

“We stayed in a villa in the hills away from everyone.

“I had two Covid jabs, did all my PCR tests, you have to follow protocol.

“We made sure all our shopping was there and then came home. We didn’t muck about at all with (Covid) and you can’t, it’s serious.”

Speaking of her recent surgery Katie said: “I woke and thought, ‘Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie’.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.