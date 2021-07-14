Ronaldo and girlfriend holiday in Mallorca

Christiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend continue to enjoy their holiday in Mallorca.

Ronaldo and his model girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez continue to enjoy their holiday in Mallorca, posting photos to fans on social media.

Ronaldo shared a photo of the couple on a boat looking very loved-up, with a caption that said: “My Love”.

Ronaldo has been keeping fans up to date during his family trip around the beautiful island.

Ronaldo isn’t the only sporting legend who has taken to social media to post photos of their holiday in Mallorca, with tennis legend Rafa Nadal also doing the same on Instagram.

Nadal has been hiking the mountains of Mallorca with his wife, Xisca, and posting the photos on the social media platform, Instagram.

According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the couple posted a photo on Instagram of them enjoying a stunning view of the mountains. The caption read “Hiking, spectacular summer afternoons in Mallorca”.

Last weekend, Nadal and his wife were out on a luxurious catamaran, Great White, enjoying a beautiful sunset as he continues to show his millions of fans around the world the beautiful views of the island.

