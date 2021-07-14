Nadal takes to Mallorca’s mountains

Mallorca tennis legend Rafa Nadal has been sharing photos of himself and his wife hiking the beautiful Mallorcan mountains.

Rafa Nadal has been hiking the mountains of Mallorca with his wife, Xisca, and posting the photos on the social media platform, Instagram.

According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the couple posted a photo on Instagram of them enjoying a stunning view of the mountains. The caption read “Hiking, spectacular summer afternoons in Mallorca”.

Last weekend, Nadal and his wife were out on a luxurious catamaran, Great White, enjoying a beautiful sunset as he continues to show his millions of fans around the world the beautiful views of the island.

Just last month on June 17, Nadal announced his intention to not compete at Wimbledon, nor in the upcoming Olympic Games, saying that his health must come first.

Nadal said in a statement conveyed by his management, “It is a decision that is never easy to make, and after listening to my body and talking to my team, I understand that it is the right one, with the aim of extending my sports career and continuing to do what makes me happy; compete at the highest level and continue to fight for professional and personal challenges at the highest level in a competitive manner”.

Rafa will now be preparing to go to the United States to compete in the US Opens, which starts on August 30.

