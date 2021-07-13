HAVING been forced to curtail its fundraising activities in much of 2020, the Cancer Support Group Mallorca has found 2021 its busiest year so far.

Their volunteers have been very active in helping different people with translations, transportation and even in some cases helping with chores that were just too much for some.

Apart from this they have been taking part in different training and seminars put on by Plavib, the Balearic Government and local town halls to make sure they comply with all the current regulation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In previous years before the pandemic, around Easter time Anita and her team normally move up to the mountains for a week-long trek and raise funds for the charity in the process.

Sadly, this year’s walk had to be cancelled however, Anita’s husband couldn’t be stopped, and he devised what can only be called a mad plan, to spend two days travelling round the island by foot, bike and kayak.

They had to contend with rain, wind and even snow in the mountains but they reached their goal and raised a whopping €10.000.

Despite the hard times faced by many, many generous donations have continued to be made by individuals, companies, bars and restaurants which means that the organisation can continue to offer much needed services to all foreign cancer patients on the island.

Thank you for reading ‘The Cancer Support Group Mallorca has found 2021 its busiest year so far.’