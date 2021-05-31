Mallorca charity shop raises €30,000 for Cancer Care despite pandemic

Presentation of the cheque to the Cancer Support Group
Presentation of the cheque to the Cancer Support Group Credit: Calanova Cancer Care

ON Wednesday May 26, the Calanova Cancer Care Charity gave a total of €18,000 to three deserving local cancer charities.

€12,000 went to the AECC Spanish Association of Cancer Care, €3,000 to the Mallorca Cancer Support Group and a further €3,000 to Dime Palliative Care.

When one takes into account the €12,000 which was given to Aspanob the Children’s Cancer Association in December that means that even during the pandemic with its many lockdowns and restrictions, the Calanova Cancer Shop has given €30.000 to Mallorca Cancer Charities.

Calanova Cancer Care logo
Calanova Cancer Care logo

This is thanks to the many volunteers who, abiding by the rules, came in and kept the shop open and running albeit only in the mornings from 10am to 2pm although the shop did have to close completely for a few weeks.

Now the shop at Avenida Joan Miro 358, San Agustin, Palma is well stocked with clothes (some of them with designer labels) for both women and men so visitors are more than welcome and if anyone wishes to volunteer to help, please phone Angela on 609 848 622.


