Lobster lollipop tapa wins Alicante tapas competition

Lobster may not be the first thing that you think of when your mind wanders to tapas, but a lobster lollipop tapa has won the Alicante tapas competition.

The restaurant Gastrobar Jorge have won first place in the “De Tapas por Alicante” Alicante tapa competition with their lobster lollipop. Second place went to the only vegan tapa on offer which was created by El Mincho Alicante restaurant.

The vegan tapa to come in second place was a celeriac and roasted avocado tapa. Third place went to Cafeteria el Corte Ingles.

The Deputy Mayoress of Alicante, Mari Carmen Sanchez, and the Councillor for Commerce and Catering, Lidia Lopez headed to the Central Market in Alicante for the final of the first edition of the tapas competition. The Competition ran from June 1 to June 30 and a staggering 30 restaurants in Alicante joined in the stunning competition.

“This initiative has been a great success, especially after all these difficult months for the hotel and catering industry, encouraging consumption in the month of June, when we have not had the Bonfires,” said Mari Carmen Sanchez.

She added that: “with this competition we have highlighted the value of Alicante’s produce, with an exceptional promotion of Alicante’s gastronomy, this initiative must be repeated because there is no better way to celebrate that we are Mediterranean than with the highest level of gastronomy, as we love to celebrate everything around a table”.

Both members of the public and the judges were able to vote on the stunning selection of tapa. Anyone who cast their vote via social media will be entered into a raffle with a chance of winning a stunning prize.

Fourth and fifth place in the competition went to Pintxo el Txoko, in fourth place, and fifth place went to Restaurante de tapas Alicante.

