Man flees in car with kidnapped victim after being seen beating her in Almeria

Man flees in car with victim after being seen beating her in Almeria’s Laujar De Andarax. The man was spotted by several people beating the woman inside the vehicle.

The shocking incident happened on July 11 when several people from the town of Laujar de Andarax in Almeria spotted a man and woman inside a car. The man was seen beating his victim in a parked car.

The people quickly tried to help the victim but the man reacted violently. He sped off at high speed with the victim sadly still being inside the car.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Guardia civil officers started an urgent investigation but they were unable to discover the victim’s identity. Initially they found it impossible to locate the man at any of the places that he usually visited or at his home.

The officers started their investigation by identifying the vehicle which had been spotted. They were then able to come up with a search plan to check the owner’s home along with hotels and campsites and other locations where he could possibly be. Officers were finally able to locate the man near the home of one of his ex-partners, as reported Almeria 24.

The victim was considered to be at risk and officers carefully gained access to the house. They discovered that the woman was being held by the man against her will. She had also suffered from a series of injuries which were said to be serious.

The woman received first aid from the Guardia civil officers and then she was transferred to the Poniente Hospital.

The man has been arrested for illegally detaining the woman and for gender violence. He will be dealt with by the court in Almeria’s El Ejido.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.