Estepona beach goes smoke free again for summer for the third year running.

The City Council for Estepona in Malaga have said that for the third year running they will have a smoke-free beach. Susana Aragon, the councillor attached to the Beaches delegation has said that this year the Junta de Andalucia has again accredited a smoke-free space on La Rada beach.

The smoke-free area will cover around 1000 square metres and it is extremely popular as it is close to a water park and many families use the area. Aragon has commented on how many families with children use the area and why it makes special sense for this area to be smoke-free.

The smoke-free beach was first set up in 2019 with aim of improving the health of beachgoers and encouraging people to have healthy habits. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “smoking is the leading preventable cause of illness, disability and premature death in the world and that in Europe alone it causes more than 1.2 million deaths each year” as reported 20 minutes.

Many people want head to the beach and not be bothered by smoke. La Rada beach “contributes to improving the image of the city’s coastline, as more and more people want to have public spaces where they do not suffer the inconvenience of smoking” said Aragon.

Shockingly each cigarette butt that is left at a beach can contaminate around 50 litres of water. Cigarettes can also damage marine life and the seabed, and can take up to 10 years to degrade.

