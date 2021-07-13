Covid deaths likely to rise to 200 a day this summer

Scientists have warned that Covid deaths are likely to rise to 200 a day this summer.

Scientists modelling the coronavirus pandemic predict that cases will peak but not before mid-August. Sadly, scientists are predicting that in mid-August between 1,000 and 2,000 people could be admitted to hospital each day. They also believe that a staggering 100 to 200 people could die each day due to the pandemic.

Prime minister Boris Johnson’s move to press ahead with freedom day plans has been criticised. “It’s irresponsible – and frankly perilous – that the government has decided to press ahead with plans to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on July 19,” said the BMA council chair, Dr Chaand Nagpaul.

The vaccination programme in the UK is progressing well but sadly the number of cases of the Delta variant are growing rapidly and this is causing many people to worry.

Andy Burnham, the mayor for Greater Manchester believes that freedom day could become “fear day” for many people. He feels that while many people will be pleased to see coronavirus restrictions easing some people who are vulnerable will become more fearful of going out.

There are nearly four million people in the UK who are considered to be vulnerable and he believes that things should be looked at through their eyes.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Burnham said “The test is this: is expecting and recommending people to wear face masks enough to give those people the confidence that they can go out and about on public transport safely? I don’t think it is and that is why one person’s freedom day is another person’s fear day.

“Many people will feel fearful next week” added Burnham.

