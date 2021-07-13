This summer Alicante boosts beach safety with Civil Protection volunteers. During summer the volunteers will patrol Alicante’s beaches on foot, by bicycle and even by boat.

Alicante City Council’s Security Department have explained how this summer the security measures on Alicante’s five beaches will be boosted by 30 volunteers from the Municipal Civil Protection Group. These volunteers have already joined the 74 Local Police officers working in the area.

Jose Ramon Gonzalez, the councillor for Safety said that until the end of August “the volunteers will be working in coordination with the Local Police from 10am to 7pm to actively participate in the summer preventive measures organised by Alicante City Council on the city’s beaches: El Postiguet, La Albufereta/Almadraba, Saladar/Urbanova and San Juan 1 and 2, to offer Alicante residents and tourists who visit us safer beaches in front of covid”.

The council also thanked the volunteers for their stunning work. The volunteers “work in their free time and are at the service of all the people of Alicante in any event and provide help to anyone who needs it throughout the year” said Gonzales.

The volunteers will ensure the safety of everyone on the beaches throughout the summer. They work in coordination with the lifeguard service and local police and help with any incidents that occur. Alicante expects thousands of tourists to visit the local beaches this summer.

The volunteers are highly trained and undergo training via the Water Rescue for Volunteers courses organised by the National School of Civil Protection.

