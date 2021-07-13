Love Island could see ITV pulled off air line

Love Island could see ITV pulled off air, warns Ofcom.

The controversial new series of ITV2’s Love Island which is filmed in Mallorca could see ITV pulled off air if they do not look after their contestants properly according to TV watchdog Ofcom.

This warning does not only apply to Love Island but also to other shows if contestants are not looked after. People who are suddenly pushed into limelight on TV reality shows can struggle once they return to normality. Some reality stars have even taken their own lives.

The director of broadcasting standards for Ofcom, Adam Baxter, said to the radio Times: “We have the power in the most serious of cases to fine broadcasters or take away their licence to broadcast.”

According to Baxter, bosses at TV firms have a duty of care to contestants “who might be at risk of significant harm”.

“We are talking about shows like Love Island that attract a high level of media or social media interest, involve conflict, emotionally challenging situations, or require a person to disclose life-changing or private aspects of their lives”, said Baxter

“We’ve also made clear that, before a person agrees to take part in a TV or radio show, broadcasters must tell them about any possible risks to their welfare, and how they will seek to minimise these.”

Sadly, in 2019 Mike Thalassitis, a former Love Island star committed suicide at the young age of 26 years old. He was discovered in a park in North London.

