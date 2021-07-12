Shock as cat shot in the head and its body with an air rifle in El Ejido. The poor animal was shot multiple times and the Guardia Civil are investigating a case of animal abuse.

Officers from the Guardia Civil of Almerimar in Spain’s Almeria are investigating a person who they believe is the perpetrator of a shocking case of animal use. The person has allegedly shot the cat in its head and body with an air rifle.

The Guardia Civil in Almeria are carrying out ongoing work to protect animals and fight against their mistreatment. This work is being carried out across the province of Almeria.

The Guardia Civil barracks in El Ejido had received an animal use complaint from the associations Aspac, Anadel, Liberta and Equinac. The officers had been informed that a cat which belongs to the Almerimar colony in El Ejido had been shot multiple times with an air rifle.

The cat was found to be badly wounded after being shot and it was showing strange behaviour. It appeared to be in pain and was lacking coordination after the shocking attack.

The animal was treated by a vet and x-rays were taken. The x-rays revealed that the cat had been shot multiple times. Where the cat had been shot in the body the vet was able to extract the bullets. Sadly though the cat had been shot in the head and it was impossible to remove this as the cat would have risked suffering from irreversible injuries.

Officers from the Guardia Civil investigated the incident and were able to identify the person they believe had shot the cat. They were able to retrieve the air rifle along with ammunition from the person.

The bullets were compared with those found in the cat and they proved to be identical. The Guardia Civil are now investigating the person for animal abuse and the proceedings have been passed on to the Examining Magistrate’s Court of El Ejido, as reported Almeria 24.

