Man wanted in Germany for trafficking over 2 million euros of marijuana from Spain is arrested in Alicante

A Belgian national has been arrested by National Police officers from the Elche Police Station in Spain’s Alicante. The man was wanted by German authorities after he had allegedly trafficked nearly 500 kilos of marijuana worth over 2 million euros. Allegedly he was wanted for transporting drugs from the Alicante province to Germany.

The man was caught out during a control by the Prevention and Reaction Unit of the National Police Station in Elche. The controls were in place as normal at the start of summer to keep both locals and tourists safe as they travel through the Valencia community.

At the checkpoint officers decided to stop a vehicle as it did not slow down as it approached the checkpoint. Once they were able to stop the car the police officers discovered that the passenger had a European arrest warrant in force. The warrant had been issued in Germany in April.

The officers were able to arrest the person who faces a 15-year prison sentence in Germany. He was wanted for alleged drug trafficking.

The arrest warrant states that in May 2020 the accused had allegedly been part of a criminal organisation. He had been in charge of finding drugs in Spain and trafficking them to Germany. He has been accused of trafficking 494 kilos of marijuana worth 2.2 million euros, as reported 20 minutes.

The man was transferred to the National Police Station in Elche before being taken to the Central Court of Instruction number two of the National High Court. This court will be responsible for the proceedings including executing the extradition order if needed.

