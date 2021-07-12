Andalucia registers 213 municipalities without coronavirus cases in the last 14 days.

The vaccine programme in Spain is progressing well but the number of infections of the potentially deadly coronavirus is still rising. The number of cases are rising dramatically in young people at the moment as summer is well and truly here and everyone wants to celebrate.

It is now nine weeks since Spain finished the state of alarm and Andalucia on Sunday, July 11, registered a grand total of 213 municipalities that had zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 14 days. Sadly though this is 41 municipalities less than there were only seven days ago.

Data provided by the Regional Ministry of Health shows coronavirus incidence rates in the Andalucian municipalities is increasing. According to Europa press, Granada is the province in Andalucia with the most towns without any confirmed cases of the potentially deadly virus during the last two weeks. Granada has 56 municipalities and this is followed by Almeria which has 52.

Granada had led the leader board the week before too. This week Huelva has 29 municipalities without confirmed cases and Malaga has 23.

The number of COVID free municipalities in most of the provinces in Andalucia is dropping when compared to the previous week. As reported La Noncion, “Almeria has nine fewer; Cordoba, five fewer; Granada, eight fewer; Jaen, five fewer; and Malaga, one fewer.”

Sadly the number of cases of coronavirus in the young is growing rapidly. Almeria has seen a sharp spike in coronavirus infections in those aged between 15 and 29 years old in only 10 days.

The number of confirmed cases over the last two weeks is heading for three times higher than what was seen in the previous period.

