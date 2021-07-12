Lidl launches inflatable sofa that you can take to the beach

Lidl launches inflatable sofa that you can take the beach with you to make a day in the sun even more comfortable.

Summer is well and truly here, and now is the perfect time to head to the beach to enjoy the sun and take a dip in the sea to cool off. Many people find the beach can be uncomfortable to lie on with only a towel and others drag seats down to the beach, but this can be tiring. Lidl have now launched a perfect solution to these problems.

Lidl, the German supermarket chain have launched an inflatable sofa that can easily be taken down to the beach. So far is available in two colours, red and blue.

The sofa is easy to inflate as it does not even need an inflator. It is said to be waterproof, flexible and stable too. The sofa also comes with its own carrying bag. The carry bag can double up as a way to hold your sofa down when you want to head to the sea, as it is easy to fill with sand or even with rocks.

The sofa from Lidl only costs 16.99 euros. The sofa is perfect for the beach but is also considered to be ideal for camping and even when heading to a music festival.

The sofa can hold up to 200 kilograms and its maximum size is 180 x 90 x 85 cm.

Lidl is one of the largest retail businesses in Europe and it has over 11,000 shops across 30 countries. In Spain alone the company has over 600 supermarkets, the first of which was opened in Lleida in 1994. The company also has numerous logistics centres across Spain, as reported 20 minutes.

