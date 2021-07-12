The Guardia Civil rescues a donkey from a fire in Spain’s Cordoba.

The Guardia Civil in Cordoba’s Villa del Rio have rescued a donkey from a fire in an agricultural part of the town, according to a press release. Officers from the Guardia Civil were alerted to the fire at around 13.30 hours on 26 June. The fire had broken out in the area of Poligono del Pelicano in the town.

A Guardia Civil patrol went to the area to check out the reports of a fire and discovered a stable with a donkey inside, and the stable was at risk. The flames were starting to burn the stable and the donkey needed to be rescued immediately.

Luckily one of the Guardia Civil offices had previously been stationed at the Cavalry Squadron of the Guardia Civil, so had plenty of knowledge of this type of animal. The officer saw that the animal was very nervous.

There was a fence around the orchard and the officer climbed over this. They were then able to open the stable door which was already being hit by the flames. The officer was then able to free the donkey and lead it to safety with the help of another officer.

The Montoro Fire Fighting Service arrived at the scene at the fire and were quickly able to extinguish the blaze.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have been thanked personally by the owner the donkey for their efforts in rescuing the animal.

