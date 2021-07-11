Six provinces in Andalucia on orange warning with temperatures set to hit 44 degrees

Six provinces in Andalucia will have orange warnings on Sunday, July 11, as temperatures are set to hit a staggering 44 degrees.

Many areas of Andalucia can expect temperatures to hit 42 degrees Celsius and the Guadalquivir valley is predicted to see temperatures hit a staggering 44 degrees.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) will place many areas of Andalucia on orange warnings for heat on Sunday. Aemet are issuing multiple heat warnings in the eight Andalusian provinces and six of them have been set at orange level. People in Andalucia have been warned that staggering heat is set to hit today.

According to the Aemet website, as reports El Correo, the alerts will be active between 12.00 to 20.00 hours. Orange alerts can be seen in Seville, Cordoba and most of Jaen. Jaen will see lower temperatures in the mountains so the weather warning there is a different level. Other areas on orange alert include the Genil basin, Guadix and Baza in Granada, and Aracena in Huelva.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Andevalo and Condado in Huelva, areas of Cadiz, Ronda and Aracena in Malaga. Yellow alerts will also be active in the Almanzora valley, Los Velez, the river Nacimiento and Tabernas in Spain’s Almeria.

Anyone looking for lower temperatures in Andalucia should head to the coast as these regions do not have any alerts, at the moment.

