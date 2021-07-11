In less than 10 years 65 % of Spain will have problems with drinking water supplies and this is something that is affecting the world all over.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the world is experiencing an increased scarcity of water. The organisation believes that one half of the population of the world will suffer from restricted access to safe and clean drinking water in only a few years’ time. In Spain, by 2030 65 per cent of the population will have difficulty with their supply of fresh water. This is something that is worrying many people but there could be a new solution.

The Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Construction Technology (KICT), have a possible solution to this problem. They have developed a way of speeding up water desalination. The new method uses a nanofibre membrane.

The membrane can filter out 99 per cent of the salt in seawater, and this could mean that humans are able to get clean drinking water in a matter of minutes.

The process works by having warm salt water on one side of the membrane and cold freshwater on the other. The membrane separates the two liquids and allows water vapour to pass through from the warm side. This means that the vapour then condenses as freshwater.

If the membrane absorbs water though the process stops working. The Korean scientists have developed new nanotechnology which means the membrane does not get wet. The material uses polyvinylidene fluoride, thermoplastic and silicon aerogel, as reported 20 minutes.

It is hoped that the new technology could ease the water crisis across the world. The new technology would need to be commercialised first though. At this moment in time the World Health Organisation believe that nearly 785 million people across the globe do not have access to safe drinking water.

