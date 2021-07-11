Father of young girl run over and killed by drunk legionnaire speaks out

The father of the young girl run over by a drunk legionnaire in Almeria speaks out – “I don’t think this is justice.”

The devastated father has spoken out after the man was provisionally released. The Legionnaire was provisionally released by the Court of First Instance and Preliminary Investigation number 1 of Roquetas de Mar. He had been arrested after running over a five-year-old girl and killing her in El Parador. He also tested positive for alcohol.

The father of young Leire has been left devastated and has spoken out. “I don’t understand how the maximum sentence for this man for killing my daughter is five years and that for good behaviour he can be in the street in two.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I don’t think that’s justice. All I want is justice.

“My daughter is not going to get up and that man will be on the street in a couple of years”, he said during an interview with Espejo Público.

The little girl’s aunt said: “She was five years old and they have taken her from our home”.

The family have received much support from the police and over social media. They have also been supported by the Legion division of the man involved in the accident.

The family have thanked those who have supported them including the Legion. “He was a Legionnaire, but his division has supported us and has shown its respect” said the family.

The family hope that the accident will never be forgotten and that good can come from this in the future. “I ask that the media be flooded with butterflies for Leire so that this does not happen again”, said Leire’s aunt.

As reported 20 minutes “The man, a legionnaire by profession, is being investigated for a crime of reckless homicide, a crime of driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages and a crime of reckless driving.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.