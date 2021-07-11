BELIEVED to be the first official Spanish visit since the pandemic, a delegation from Costa del Sol is promoting tourism in United Arab Emirates.

With the introduction of a new regular flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Malaga by Etihad, the Costa del Sol Tourism office has sent an official delegation to Abu Dhabi to promote the Costa del Sol as a great tourist destination.

The office has kept in touch with top luxury holiday and incentive business in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with the aim of reminding them of the attraction of the Costa del Sol which has excellent restaurants and hotels as well as many Arabic speaking staff to make guests feel at home.

Over the years, destinations such as Marbella have appealed to visitors from the Middle East, many of whom purchased holiday homes and in addition to the UAE, the tourism office is looking to remind bodies in Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia of the attractions of the coast and that there are some 30,000 seats on aircraft available this summer.

In this promotional trip which ran from July 6 to 8, new opportunities have also been explored with a meeting with influencers and important press publications with the aim of giving visibility to the destination.

“This promotion ends with a significant number of firm reservations, and continues with the visit of an influencer, actress and presenter to the destination in the coming days” said Margarita del Cid the CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism.

