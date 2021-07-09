WITH an eye for progress following the pandemic, Spain and UAE look to work more closely together especially with cross investment .

As Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits the Baltic States, his Secretary of State for Trade, Manuel Muñiz took part in a virtual meeting with his opposite number from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on July 7.

With the participation of professional bodies from both countries, a memorandum of understanding was signed to confirm the wish that the UAE has to work more closely with Spain to organise cross investments in both countries.

“The signing of this agreement will contribute to achieving sustainable growth in investment flows between the two countries, and will allow the creation of permanent channels of communication between Emirati and Spanish business owners” said Dr. Al Zeyoudi.

