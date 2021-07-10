Lidl’s wireless charger that also sterilises your phone

Lidl’s new gadget solves two problems – charging your phone and sanitising it.

Charging our phone is something we do every day and is an essential thing to remember when going somewhere, for example, on holiday.

With the Covid pandemic, we have all also become more aware of the need to keep our hands and things we touch sanitised. With our phones being constantly touched, placed on different surfaces or next to our face, it’s a magnet for bacteria.

The German supermarket chain, Lidl, has brought out the perfect product to solve this – a charger that also disinfects phones.

The product retails at 16.99 Euros and wirelessly charges and uses a UVC light to sterilise phones. The product has dimensions of 18.9 x 10.5 x 5.1 cm and a weight of 206 grams and is available to buy online.

Lidl recently opened a new store in Malaga, on July 8.

The new store has plenty of space and comes in with over one thousand square metres of floor space and has 100 parking spots. The store will promote fresh products and regional products too, such as beer, cheeses and meats.

The opening times for the new store will be Monday to Saturday from 9am to 10pm. As always the company is following all necessary safety precautions due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Lidl safety measures have even been endorsed with an Aenor certification.

