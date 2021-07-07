Lidl opens a new store in Malaga

Lidl is set to open a new store in Malaga on Thursday, July 8. The company have invested a staggering 5.6 million euros in the store and have created 25 new jobs.

The new store has plenty of space and comes in with over one thousand square metres of floor space and has 100 parking spots. The store will promote fresh products and regional products too, such as beer, cheeses and meats.

The opening times for the new store will be Monday to Saturday from 09.00 to 22.00 hours. As always the company is following all necessary safety precautions due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Lidl safety measures have even been endorsed with an Aenor certification.

Lidl continue to commit to the local economy in Spain and they now have 29 centres in the Malaga province. These provide nearly 4000 jobs of a direct and indirect nature to Malaga.

Lidl is strengthening its presence in Andalucia. “With a network of around 130 points of sale, Lidl has become one of the companies that contributes most to the generation of wealth and employment in the region”, said Lidl.

Lidl are committed to buying local produce and the company spends over 1,370 million euros on regional produce every year. They also work with over 70 agri-food companies in Andalucia. Shoppers in Lidl can benefit from regional products and their stores have nearly 500 regional products in their range.

In other Malaga news, Swedish company Voi Technology returns to Malaga and is set to deploy 300 scooters during July.

The company had previously been seen in Malaga in 2018, although this ended quickly when after only a few short weeks it had to withdraw its 60 scooters from the city. The Malaga city council had to request that the scooters were withdrawn as regulations within Malaga meant that they could not be parked on pavements.

