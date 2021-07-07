Voi returns to Malaga with 300 scooters

Swedish company Voi Technology returns to Malaga and is set to deploy 300 scooters during July.

The company had previously been seen in Malaga in 2018, although this ended quickly when after only a few short weeks it had to withdraw its 60 scooters from the city. The Malaga city council had to request that the scooters were withdrawn as regulations within Malaga meant that they could not be parked on pavements.

Last week Voi returned to Spain and launched its scooter service in Seville. Malaga is now the second city where the company have reintroduced their scooter service.

“For Voi, Malaga is a boost to its operations in Spain, where it hopes to become an ally of local governments to not only offer a service to citizens, but also promote best practices, partnerships and data that allow Spanish cities to become ’15-minute cities'” said the company.

Voi also brings employment to these areas of Spain as they have a local warehouse in both Malaga and Seville which are staffed by locals, as reported La opinion de Malaga.

Charlotte Serres, Voi’s general manager for Spain and France is proud of this new Malaga adventure and is proud “to be able to offer citizens and tourists an efficient, fast and sustainable way of getting around”.

“Our goal is to help the city council, thanks to the information gathered by our technology, to become a 15-minute city, in which all the basic needs of people are within that radius of action using multimodal mobility” said Serres.

