Dates confirmed for famous Sanlucar horse races 2021

By
Chris King
-
0
Dates confirmed for famous Sanlucar horse races 2021. Image: pinterest

Dates are confirmed for the 2021 Sanlucar horse races that famously take place on the beach annually

The dates have finally been confirmed for this year’s edition of the famous Sanlucar de Barrameda Horse Racing program, to be held in two cycles, the first between August 3 and 6, and then the second cycle taking place on August 18, 19, and 20.

This year’s calendar has already reportedly been approved by the Spanish Jockey Club, which officially regulates horse racing at the national level, and in a press release from the Horse Racing Society, it is confirmed that the Sanlucar program comprises 22 races, ten in the first cycle, and 12 in the second, with the possibility of adding one more prize which would be given an extra fourth race day.

All the races will be for horses and thoroughbred mares from three years old and upward, and the distances will range between 1,400m and 2,000m, with a total prize budget of €159,460 allocated, including two top races.

The Andalucia Prize will be run on August 18, with a €10,200 prize, and the Ciudad de Sanlucar grand prize, which will once again be the most prestigious race of the equestrian meeting, with a first prize of €13,600, which will be the final race on the last day of races, August 20.

According to the organisation, the dates of August 3, 6, and 18 will be the LAE day of Lototurf external bet, with five races to be held each day, as reported by lavozdigital.es.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

